Cape Times multimedia reporter Chevon Booysen, left, was among a group of media personalities participating in a cycle-a-thon to raise awareness for the Childhood Cancer Foundation of SA yesterday. Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – Real superheroes stood tall yesterday when 12 ordinary beings did extraordinary things in aid of #TacklingCancer. Four rugby giants tackled it out on the rugby field in the Super Hero Sunday Double Header which saw a Marvel-themed family fun day out featuring South Africa’s four Super Rugby franchises - the Blue Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks - kitted in their Marvel-themed jerseys, in a pre-season warm-up double-header.

The Stormers beat the Bulls 33-28 pre-season and the Lions defeated the Sharks 19-14.

And in aid of raising awareness for the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa (CHOC), 12 media personalities and sporting legends participated in an 80 minute cycle-a-thon following a week of fund-raising on the GivenGain online fundraising platform.

Yesterday morning, the group had together raised just under R50 000.

For 40 years, CHOC has been the only organisation in South Africa that provides comprehensive countrywide support for children with cancer, life-threatening blood disorders and their families.

There's no better way to describe how amazing #SuperHeroSunday was than this video. Electric atmosphere, a full stadium, super heroes and great rugby. May this be the start of an EPIC Vodacom #SuperRugby season! pic.twitter.com/acvhyeKItr — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) February 3, 2019

CHOC’s comprehensive support improves the well-being and quality of care to children and teenagers with cancer and life-threatening blood disorders through a wide range of services and support.

This rugby season Vodacom and SuperSport are hoping to make a huge impact for CHOC in the 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby season.

For every tackle made by a South African player this Vodacom Super Rugby season, Vodacom and SuperSport will together donate R100 to CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation in support of those who are taking even bigger hits on a daily basis.

Have you played your part in #TacklingCancer yet this #SuperHeroSunday? Support your favourite cyclist and donate to help fight childhood cancer here: https://t.co/YTELil1ixt pic.twitter.com/JLYDITZ794 — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) February 3, 2019

Executive head of Sponsorship at Vodacom Michelle van Eyden said they aim to raise R1 million throughout the season.

“We are #TacklingCancer in a very real way this Vodacom Super Rugby season. It’s a season dedicated to heroes through our ground-breaking collaboration with Marvel and the superhero-themed kits that the South African teams will wear for the local Derbies.

"With the CHOC tackling cancer initiative it’s a season where we’re showcasing the real superheroes of everyday life, through the players supporting our cause and the brave children and their families fighting cancer on a daily basis,” Van Eyden said.

Rugby fans can also contribute by adding R5 for CHOC to every Vodacom Super Rugby match ticket they purchase, buying CHOC merchandise at the CHOC Shops that will be at every stadium for the South African derbies, or going to www.choc.org.za and making a donation.