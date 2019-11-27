The case sees housing activists from Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi challenging the decision by the provincial government to sell the well-located property to Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135million.
The Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) and Equal Education have entered the matter as friends of the court.
Advocate Ismail Jaime, for the national Department of Human Settlements, argued that all three spheres of government shared the responsibility to provide housing.
“The sale of Tafelberg could not be considered an ordinary sale. You don’t get over 4 000 public submissions on an ordinary sale.