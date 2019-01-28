File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 52-year-old woman made her first appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday morning after she was arrested for dealing in drugs. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police executed a search warrant late on Friday afternoon at the woman’s home in Erica Street, Tafelsig, in Mitchells Plain.

“At approximately 5.10pm, members attached to the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Erica Street, Tafelsig, after receiving information that drugs were being stored at the house.

"During the search the members found 223 mandrax tablets, 42 small packets of tik and 28 dagga stoppe hidden in a dirt bin inside the kitchen,” Van Wyk said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R12 000.

In another incident in Mitchells Plain on Saturday evening, members were doing a routine crime prevention patrol when they noticed a suspicious looking man standing in front of a known drug house in Melkweg Street, Rocklands.

“The members stopped and searched the suspect and found in his possession 10 small plastic packets of tik, 10 quarter mandrax tablets, 20 half mandrax tablets and three whole mandrax tablets. A 37-year-old man was arrested,” Van Wyk said.

Both suspects appeared in court on Monday in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate Court on charges relating to dealing and possession of drugs.

“These type of operations will be conducted continuously in all areas to increase police visibility and to encourage the community to form part of the community safety structures.

"Mitchells Plain police will continue tirelessly to clamp down on crime in the area and we urge the community to contact their respective sector commander with information or they can call the police at Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.”