‘Takalani Sesame’ and Sadag address mental health for children

Cape Town – The puppets of “Takalani Sesame” are collaborating with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to teach children and their families how to manage their emotions. The Big Feelings TV special is aimed at helping viewers learn how to manage their emotions with the help of “Takalani Sesame” characters Elmo (3-and-a-half years old), Zuzu (6 years old), and Zikwe (a taxi driver).

Sadag explained that with South African families still dealing with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now facing more challenges such as load shedding and the ever rising cost of living, many adults and children were feeling overwhelmed. “Children are especially vulnerable to these pressures, and this is why we’ve stepped in with a brand-new family special program that aims to help children understand why we sometimes feel the way we do and how we can cope with Big Feelings,” said managing director of Sesame Workshop South Africa, the non-profit organisation behind “Takalani Sesame”, Innocent Nkata. Sadag said they were “overjoyed” to be part of project.

The Big Feelings special will be aired on SABC 2 at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 20. As part of the launch for the show, Sadag together with “Takalani Sesame” will be hosting a Facebook Live Event on its Facebook page on Wednesday, at 6pm. If you or a loved one are in need of support, Sadag can be contacted via its 24-hour toll-free helplines; 0800 567 567, 0800 456 789 or 0800 12 13 14, SMS 31393.