Take that nap! South Africa participates in the 16th World Sleep Day

Cape Town – More than 88 countries, including South Africa, will participate in the 16th World Sleep Day on Friday, under the theme, Sleep is essential for our health. The annual event, hosted by The World Sleep Society since 2008, is intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects, and driving.

The World Sleep Society (based in the USA) said sleep experts and community health advocates in over 70 countries will be organising local, regional, and national activities to promote sleep health. Organisers said the vicious circle of bad sleep was unmanaged stress. “It leads to people eating badly and/or drinking excessively, skipping exercise, and then sleeping badly.

“Sleep has a major impact on our health and quality of life. We need between seven and nine hours of good sleep every night in order for our body and brain to rest. “Good-quality sleep helps you think clearly and objectively, and make good daily decisions,” organisers said. The Sleep Society shared the power of a powernap.

“Powernaps should be 20 minutes or 90 minutes. “During the week, a 20-minute powernap is tremendously beneficial, especially after a stressful meeting, but don’t nap too late in the afternoon.” For more visit www.worldsleepday.org