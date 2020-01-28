The redevelopment of the River Club property into a mixed-use development set to include shops, restaurants, offices, dwelling units and a hotel has been opposed by the Goringhaicona Khoena Council, which argued it would destroy the 100-year-old floodplain at the Two Rivers Urban Park where three rivers converge.
The council also argued that apart from accommodating seasonal migrating birds, indigenous flora and fauna, it was the cremation ground of the early Quena (Otentottu) people.
The First Nations Collective yesterday joined the debate, pledging its support for the proposed redevelopment.
According to the group, they comprise senior indigenous Khoi and San leaders in the Peninsula, including the Gorinhaiqua and Gorachouqua.