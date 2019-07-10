Zwelihle residents during a previous protest. File picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town – A task team has been established to investigate claims by Zwelihle residents of unethical employment policies and practices by some businesses in Hermanus. This comes as aggrieved residents, led by community activist group Zwelihle Renewal, were due to embark on a mass march yesterday to a number of local businesses they accused of employing more foreigners than locals.

The group allegedly made threats and intimidated some businesses, a move that resulted in the Whale Coast Business and Community Forum joining forces with the affected businesses to get an interdict to stop the protest.

Community elected mediator and provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela said, after receiving news of possible xenophobic tensions in the community and the court interdict, urgent intervention was needed to avoid chaos.

He made calls to relevant national departments, including the Department of Labour, who agreed to join the task team and look into the issues raised by Zwelihle Renewal.

“The problem is that people they called illegal workers had valid work permits, and not all businesses employed more foreigners than nationals. This raises the question of how they identified the businesses they accused of unethical employment policies,” said Mnqasela.

He said the interdict by the affected business came before the stakeholders met on Monday where an agreement was reached to postpone the march and give the newly established task team time to address the issues raised.

The Whale Coast Business and Community Forum described the accusations by Zwelihle Renewal as a way to try and damage Hermanus.

“The group of unemployed individuals’ assumption that labour issues, unfair business practices and other related issues exist is based on false accusations. One example of how disconnected they are from the facts is a business with a 35 member workforce.

“This business only has one foreign national employed, and that person has a valid work permit.

“The company’s union has also distance itself from the false accusations,” the forum said.

Zwelihle Renewal did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.