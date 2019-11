Taxi association boss's widow 'saddened by another senseless murder'









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) members are still reeling in shock following the murder of their deputy chairperson. Tyhilile Mqhele was shot and killed in the parking lot of a furniture store along Durban Road in Bellville shortly after leaving a meeting with members of his association on Tuesday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a case of murder. Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said they were shocked by the brutal killing. “We have no idea who could have done this. Mqhele was at a meeting when he received a call to meet with somebody in the Tyger Valley area.

"He had excused himself from the meeting to go there and shortly after we received a call that he was shot dead.

“We are in shock and still struggling to come to terms with his death. We hope that police are able to figure out who the culprits are from CCTV footage.

"At the moment, we have no idea what the motive for the murder was,” said Seyamo.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited Mqhele’s family in Philippi yesterday.

“His wife is very distraught and we are all saddened by another senseless murder. At the moment we cannot speculate about the motive behind the murder, but we trust police will conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to book.

“These senseless killings must stop. It cannot be that this lucrative business, which is mostly black-owned, has become a source of killing.

"What message is that sending? The murder sounds like it could have been premeditated and we hope the police can get to the bottom of this,” said Madikizela.

Taxi association umbrella body SA National Taxi Council was not available for comment by deadline.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to report it, anonymously, to Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS CrimeLine at 32211.

Cape Times