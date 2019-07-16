The MyCiTi N2 Express from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has come to a grinding halt after a dispute between the City and N2 Express Joint Venture. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – There is no end in sight for the prolonged suspension of the MyCiTi N2 Express for about 6 000 Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain commuters. It has been 46 days since the service came to a grinding halt along this route, and yesterday City mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said there were no timeframes for operations to resume.

The City failed to secure a contract with service providers for the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain bus routes after negotiations collapsed with the N2 Express Joint Venture operating company.

The company is made up of Route Six Taxi Association, Golden Arrow Bus Service and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association.

Purchase confirmed that the City was holding meetings with the project’s stakeholders.

She said one of the taxi associations objected to the signing of the contract with the operating company.

“We need to get the contract signed before we can operate the service,” she said.

“Both Golden Arrow Bus service and the taxi associations have provided additional vehicles on the route.”

The City would investigate allegations that some passengers who bought monthly packages in advance were not refunded, Purchase added.

GOOD secretary-general and former transport mayco member Brett Herron said officials had encountered problems such as vandalism on MyCiTi services.

“However, we always did our utmost to ensure services, or to rapidly restore interrupted services, to keep the almost 6 000 commuters using this service daily on the move.

“Now, for six weeks, we have heard no plan and no alternative for the thousands of workers and learners who depend on this public transport to get to work or school and back.

“I find the neglect of our residents by our City leadership shocking and outrageous. The lack of care is astounding and heads should roll,” Herron said.

“I know that this service to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain was never part of the current mayor’s plan for MyCiTi, but he and his mayoral committee must surely be aware of the massive public transport struggles that communities on the Cape Flats endure,” he added.