Codeta’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said that the complaint related to alleged irregularities on processes associated with the route and his clients “had hard evidence”.
“Complaints with regards to the irregularities have been brought to the attention of the City since 2017, and the City failed to remedy the irregularities over a period of two years.
"Serious allegations have been made against certain parties, and matters of fraud and corruption have been reported to the relevant law enforcement agencies.
“The allegations of misconduct are serious irregularities and governance problems under the N2 express, chief among which is the dominance of Golden Arrow Bus Services and their monopoly over all processes associated with the N2 express,” said Xulu.