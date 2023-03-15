Taxi association Santaco says it will not participate in planned EFF shutdown

Cape Town - Umbrella taxi organisation in the Western Cape, Santaco, says they have not been approached by the EFF to participate in its planned national shutdown on March 20. They therefore will not participate in the shutdown.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus said: “Santaco has not been approached by the EFF regarding the planned shutdown and as such Santaco Western Cape will not be participating in the shutdown. We are aware that taxi associations have been approached and it would be up to those associations to decide whether to participate or not.” This comes as the Drakenstein Municipality in a statement said they were in the process of obtaining legal advice about whether to oppose the shutdown. The municipality said they were working with the SAPS and its other partners in the Drakenstein Smart Safety Network (DSSN), the municipality’s law enforcement and traffic services divisions.

“In the meanwhile, it will be business as usual in Drakenstein on Monday, for our long-weekend visitors, visiting friends and family, as well as our working community. “The municipality’s doors will be open and we will deliver services to our community as per normal,” said Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole. The EFF previously said it noted legal action attempts by the DA to stop the shutdown.