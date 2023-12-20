Taxi boss’s bail bid to be heard in Wynberg for murder, other charges

The formal bail hearing of taxi boss Bonke Makalala has been transferred to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Makalala, 33, made a brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, two of attempted murders, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition related to incidents at Old Crossroad in Nyanga.

The accused, who was allegedly hiding in Pretoria, was wanted by police for cases dating back to 2018. Access into Court F where Makalala appeared was heavily guarded by Tactical Response Team (TRT) unit members. Makalala waved to his family while making his way into the dock.

“The State and defence by an agreement request this matter be transferred to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for the bail application. This is for logistic purposes and we also saw that this court roll is quite busy at this time of the year. “It will also assist both parties to exchange affidavits in the meantime, to expedite the proceedings of the bail. This arrangement has already been discussed with the senior public prosecutors both here in Athlone and Wynberg,” said prosecutor Nico Breyl. Advocate Reuben Liddell also confirmed the arrangement and that he has also explained this to his client, Makalala, who understood this.

He was remanded and the matter is postponed to Thursday. The matter came a day after Makalala appeared along with co-accused Odwa Nyabali in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court for the illegal possession of a firearm, where the case was postponed to December 28. “The 33-year-old male and 25-year-old female were arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.