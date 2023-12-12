Taxi boss’s case now in Athlone

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) taxi boss and businessman Bonke Makalala, arrested for serious crimes in the Western Cape, will make his way from Pretoria to Cape Town where he is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Makalala appeared at the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend. He was charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The matter was transferred to Athlone Magistrate’s Court for December 14, 2023,” Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said. Makalala was arrested early Sunday morning during a joint operation between Western Cape detectives, Pretoria National Intervention Unit, Eastern Cape and head office crime intelligence. He is accused of extortion, fraud, intimidation, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and murder and attempted murder cases in and around Cape Town. According to police spokesperson FC Van Wyk, information received indicated the suspect was moving between the Eastern Cape and Pretoria.

“The man was identified as the prime suspect on the various warrants of arrests for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case. Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official,” said Van Wyk. He said police confiscated a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition, laptops, cell phones, a vehicle and vehicle documents. Makalala started as a driver in 2008 and then bought his first taxi in 2013 joining Cata Boland Taxi Association.

He owns taxis and buses and a funeral parlour. In 2021, Makalala was accused of being at the centre of the taxi violence that gripped the city, but refuted the allegations. More than 80 people were killed with scores others injured, including children. His pictures were circulated on social media allegedly by fake accounts with captions stating that “until taxi bosses eliminate” him, nothing will return to normal.

Speaking with the “Cape Times” that year, he alleged there was an attempt to tarnish his reputation because he was vocal in the taxi industry especially about “wrong things”. “In 2018, the Paarl route feud started and my name was brought up once again. The following year there were men who heard I visited my family in Khayelitsha and attempted to ambush and kill me. Fortunately I had already left. “I don’t have enough powers in Cata to order that the province be at standstill. I want this violence to end as much as anyone else because I have 17 drivers who have families to feed.