Cape Town – A taxi driver transporting 13 passengers who was found to be 14 times over the legal limit after a breathalyser test has left the mayoral committee member for safety and security "speechless". On Sunday afternoon, officers attached to the Ghost Squad pulled over a taxi in Green Point Main Road, JP Smith said on Monday.

To top it all, after failing the breathalyser test, it emerged that the driver was also wanted in connection with a murder charge in Mfuleni. He also had another outstanding warrant for a previous drunk-driving charge.

"The details of this case leaves one absolutely speechless. The frustrating thing is that we had a similar case not too long ago where a driver was arrested for drunk driving and it emerged that he had been arrested twice before for the same offence.

"We are often criticised for a lack of enforcement, but cases like these debunk that myth and point rather to other problems, like people not taking responsibility for their actions and a lack of action in the prosecution of offenders," said Smith.

Elsewhere, the Metro Police Department arrested 13 suspects for the possession of drugs, theft, assault and drunk driving at the weekend.

On the roads, the Cape Town Traffic Service arrested 85 suspects and issued 653 fines for various offences. Of those arrested, 70 were caught driving under the influence; seven had outstanding warrants; seven more were charged with reckless and negligent driving; and one motorist was charged with crimen injuria.

