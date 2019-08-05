File photo: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Over a four-day period, officers arrested taxi drivers for 1 596 outstanding warrants amounting to nearly R3 million. Mayoral committee member JP Smith said on Monday the City of Cape Town’s traffic officers had a massive week, making 300 arrests in total, impounding 134 vehicles and 242 cellphones, and issuing 27 468 fines for various offences.

General enforcement activities resulted in the arrest of, he said:

* 16 motorists for drunk driving

* 13 motorists for reckless and negligent driving

* 84 motorists with outstanding warrants

* 10 motorists on a range of other charges

"But it was Operation Reclaim that saw warrant dodgers hit the skids during four operations in Delft, Manenberg, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein," Smith said.

Between Thursday and Sunday, officers arrested 176 taxi drivers for 1 596 outstanding warrants totaling R2 742 470.

One of them, aged 50, has 167 outstanding warrants to the value of R230 900. He was also found in possession of a firearm with an expired licence.

"The enormity of the operation cannot be underestimated, but it needs to be done. Our traffic department continues to be overrun by complaints about the behaviour of taxi drivers and the high number of warrants executed just in the last few days bears testament to the problem.

"The taxi industry needs to take responsibility for its actions. I urge errant drivers to pay their outstanding fines and to start showing greater regard for the rules of the road.

"In recent months, the Cape Town Traffic Service has increased its level of operations in this area and so it is only a matter of time before you’re caught.

"We are also about to increase the size of the Taxi Enforcement Unit, which will significantly improve our ability to respond to the ongoing contempt for the rules of the road by the public transport sector."

Elsewhere on the roads, the City’s Metro Police Department arrested 42 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during a series of vehicle checkpoints across the city.

They also arrested 12 suspects for possession of drugs and one for the illegal possession of ammunition.

On Thursday, officers attached to the Metro Police Property Crime Unit were alerted to drug dealing taking place from a red Hyundai at the corner of Main and Station Road in Mowbray.

Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a search, revealing 55 bankies of dagga, four cellphones and R2 250 in cash in a black backpack.

The driver and passenger, aged 25 and 24, were arrested for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs and detained at Mowbray police station.

On the highways, Metro Police officers came to the aid of 54 motorists who had experienced mechanical breakdowns.

Officers stood down at the locations on the N2, R300, Spine Road, Baden Powell Drive and the N1 until the motorists were able to get going again, to prevent them from falling victim to crime.

"We renew our appeal to motorists to please ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and that they have enough fuel to get to their destination.

"It’s also important to keep a spare wheel, water as well as also oil in the vehicle, as these are the most common reasons cited for breakdowns.

"Furthermore, we remind motorists to save the number for the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on their cellphone, so that they can call for help in the event of a breakdown or an emergency," said Smith.

Cape Times



