File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have launched a search for two suspects who allegedly hijacked a 42-year-old driver for an e-hailing app in Grassy Park at the weekend. The driver had apparently picked up a passenger in Plumstead to Grassy Park and the passenger’s friend in Zeekoevlei on Saturday night.

From there, the driver was directed to a dead end road. There the two passengers allegedly threatened him with knives and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

They fled with the driver’s wallet containing R310 and his Huawei cellphone.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said: “This office can confirm a hijacking case of a 42-year-old taxi driver last night at around 10.50pm in Grassy Park.

“Two unknown suspects fled with the victim’s VW Polo and personal effects and are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

This incident comes as police are also investigating an attempted hijacking case in Manenberg last week.

A Taxify driver was apparently attacked and robbed by his passengers before also being attacked by local residents.

The driver, 28, who was admitted to hospital, had picked up the passengers in Mitchells Plain after being summoned via his on-board e-hailing app.

“As they approached Manenberg Avenue, the driver was attacked from behind - one of the men sitting at the back hit him with a bottle over his head.

“He was attacked by all three men, which made him lose control of his vehicle. He collided with a fixed object.

“The suspects jumped out of his vehicle and made off with the driver’s cellphone.

“As he was dazed and in shock at what happened, the community in the immediate area attacked him again,” Rwexana said.

Rwexana said the injured driver was rescued from the perpetrators by a pastor of a nearby church.

Anyone with information regarding the two cases can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111.

Alternatively, they can SMS Crime Line at 32211.