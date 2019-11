Taxi driver loses appeal against attempted rape conviction, sentence









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Toxic masculinity came into focus in the Western Cape High Court when a taxi driver lost his appeal against his attempted rape conviction and sentence. Phumlani Mhlaba will now have to serve out his seven-year jail time. Mhlaba was convicted and sentenced to seven years behind bars for a March 2016 incident, and was granted leave to appeal by the Parow Regional Court. According to court papers, the victim knew Mhlaba, as he had worked for the same employer as her sister. In March 2016, she left the airport late after work and had to get a taxi to Belhar.

She was in a taxi at about 10pm at the Cape Town taxi rank when she heard Mhlaba call her. Knowing that the taxi she was in would not take her directly home, she welcomed Mhlaba’s offer to take her home in his taxi.

“(Mhlaba) told the complainant that he would first drop off all the passengers and would then take her home. The appellant dropped off all passengers,” the judgment read.

They then stopped at a garage in Delft, and Mhlaba later asked her if he could collect something at his home, which he did, before they drove further. From his home he drove to a dark area and parked behind an old garage.

She asked him if he was taking her home. Initially he did not respond and when she asked him again, he told her he would have sex with her.

“The appellant pushed her to the back. She tried to defend herself as he physically assaulted her. He told her to remove her pants. She asked him if they could talk and he pulled her pants to remove them.

"He told her he would have intercourse with her, that she had slept with men for so long and she and her sister just wanted to use him,” the judgment read.

She then shouted from the window and as two men ran towards the taxi, presumably to help, Mhabla sped off with her still in the vehicle. Eventually, the woman managed to throw herself out of the moving taxi and a security guard found her and gave her a lift.

Acting High Court Judge Daniel Thulare said gender-based violence was very serious.

“The appellant used his masculinity in a toxic way. The abuse and rape of women by those in the taxi industry needs a concomitant response from the court. In my view, the sentence is not disproportionate,” Judge Thulare’s judgment read.

Cape Times