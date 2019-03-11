Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The number of lives ride-hailing driver Robin Mark Dreyden, 32, had touched was evident at his funeral service at the weekend. Mater Dei Catholic Church in Parow was packed to capacity as Dreyden’s friends, family, fellow drivers and colleagues at Grill Encounters, where he was the head chef, said farewell to the Ravensmead resident.

Dreyden, who had recently joined Bolt (Taxify) to make extra income, died in hospital after being attacked while responding to a trip request in Durbanville on March 2.

The next day, the driver was found with multiple stab wounds in his vehicle by another motorist in Langa, who informed the police.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no one had been arrested but detectives were following all leads.

They were investigating an attempted hijacking and murder case.

Some drivers were fearful and angry, claiming the incident could have been prevented as they had raised safety issues many times at the company.

The drivers said there had been about five incidents they were aware of and only one arrest, since January.

Bolt’s country manager, Gareth Taylor, said they would do everything possible to support the investigation by sharing any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Taylor said Bolt was constantly looking for ways to improve driver and rider safety.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were arrested on Saturday after they were linked to various robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers in the Langa Precinct, according to police.

They allegedly attempted to rob an Uber driver in Zone 5 Langa when they were chased by local residents, who notified the SAPS, said Van Wyk.

“The suspects can be linked to 15 other Langa cases related to taxi robberies.

“Investigations determined that fake accounts were created by the suspects for ordering the taxis,” he said.

The investigation continues.

Cape Times