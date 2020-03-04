Taxi hitman gets two life sentences over Hout Bay, Delft murders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Phindile Velem received two times life imprisonment sentences for the murders of Nkosithandile Pango and Maliphakame Magxwalisa in Hout Bay and Delft. "The Western Cape SAPS management has applauded the sterling work done by both the prosecution and detection teams. "The conviction and sentencing of Velem will send a stern warning that crime does not pay," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. "Furthermore, Phindile Velem’s next court appearance is scheduled at the Bellville Magistrate's Court on 8 April on one murder charge and two attempted murder charges relating to a murder of a CATA member at the Bellville Taxi Rank." The 43-year-old Velem had been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and various offences relating to contraventions of the Firearms Control Act, 60 of 2000, including the possession of a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition.

He was acquitted on the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The offences were committed against the background of taxi feuds over the protection of taxi routes and money disputes.

On the evening of Thursday, February 22, 2018, taxi owner and member of the Hout Bay Taxi Association Themba Liwani was waiting outside of a store in Main Road, Hout Bay, to transport staff members, said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Liwani and Magxwalisa, the murdered victim, were engaged in a conversation when the accused shot Magxwalisa.

Liwani ran into the OK Mini Market and the accused followed him into the shop and shot him. Magxwalisa died of a gunshot wound to the lower back. Liwani sustained three gunshot wounds.

On 13 September, 2018, Nkosithandile Pango travelled to Delft and in the vicinity of a store in Main Road the accused and another person chased Pango, and the accused shot him.

He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to his body. On 3 November, 2018 near Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, the accused was found in possession of a 9mm Parabellum firearm and a FEG Luger model M80 semi-automatic pistol with several rounds of ammunition.

He was unlawful in the possession of the firearm and ammunition.

In addition to the life imprisonment sentences, the accused was sentenced as follows: for the attempted murder of Themba Liwani he was sentenced to eight years' direct imprisonment; for two accounts for the possession of a firearm without a licence, permit or authorisation, he was sentenced to three years' direct imprisonment on each account; for the three accounts for the unlawful possession of ammunition, he was sentenced to 18 months' direct imprisonment on each account; for the unlawful possession of a semi- automatic firearm, he was sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment.

The accused is deemed unfit to possess a firearm in accordance with the provisions of section 103(1) of the Firearms Controls Act 60 of 2000.

Cape Times



