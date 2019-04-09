File picture: SAPS Twitter

Police have made a breakthrough into the taxi-related killings in Hout Bay where four people believed to have been drivers were shot dead last week. The incident was apparently the result of a dispute between the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) over operating routes.

During Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit yesterday, Western Cape head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey said: “We have arrested suspects involved in the shooting but cannot say more than they are linked to the (taxi) industry.

‘‘One of the suspects had to be charged technically, although he was one of the deceased at the scene. This was because multiple shots were fired and our investigation had revealed who had initiated the shooting and who retaliated.”

One of the suspects was in custody while police were searching for another, who has gone on the run.

Cele said during the engagement with all the role-players, it was determined that negotiations during the transfer of operating licences to the City for the MyCiTi service had created a gap.

“It is within this gap that operators had been conducting business because it's a lucrative business. Maybe there had been some palms greased and those are the very persons either responsible for the killings or who end up killed,” he said.

Cele said that his counterpart, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande, would arrive today to engage on issues and hold further negotiations to resolve the conflict.

The killings resulted in the transport registrar suspending operations on the route until affected associations came to an agreement.

It emerged that leaders from Cata and Codeta had agreed to a ceasefire in order to negotiate a settlement, arguing that the violence was caused by regulatory failures on all routes where MyCiTi operated.

Codeta and Cata representatives refuted perceptions that it was they who were fighting but rather affiliated associations.

They hoped that the engagement with Minister Nzimande would result in a way forward as the routes remained closed.

Transport mayco member Felicity Purchase said safety and security issues were raised by taxi operators and from the community regarding fares.

She said her department would need to investigate the allegations and issues as there may be merit.

Purchase said the engagement with Nzimande yesterday would involve discussing the process of establishing the bus rapid transport system in Cape Town.

