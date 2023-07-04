Taxi official’s murder accused decries police treatment

The 32-year-old man accused of the murder of Charmaine Bailey, an employee of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association regional taxi council, will be back in court next month for a formal bail application. The man, who can’t be named at this stage pending the completion of an identity parade process, made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Bailey, a 53-year-old mother of one, was shot dead on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation on Saturday. He faces murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition charges.

Through his defence, the suspect claimed that he was assaulted by police during his arrest resulting in a swollen foot, and said he hasn’t been attended to by a medical practitioner. The suspect will be remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 18. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie welcomed the arrest.

“I am grateful for this breakthrough and progress made by the SAPS in the investigation. We will monitor this case and continue to follow up with the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) until there is a successful conviction. Only successful convictions will stop or significantly reduce violent incidents in the minibus taxi industry. “My department will fully support law enforcement in whichever way possible to bring perpetrators of minibus taxi-related crimes to book,” he said. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said that Bailey’s murder had taken “a lot” from the organisation.