Taxi operators receive long-awaited permits

Taxi associations have welcomed the handover of 106 operating licences on Tuesday, after a delay of several years that led to the impoundments of hundreds of vehicles in the northern suburbs. The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) said they had fought a long battle with the Western Cape transport directorate to get the permits to operate in Brackengate.

According to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), the delay in the issuing of permits was due to court arbitration between the Bellville Taxi Association and the Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association, which related to route monopoly. Santaco provincial second deputy chairperson, Gershon Geyer, said: “We have been trying to get to this point for many years. It has been seven years since the development in Brackengate started and over the years around 1 000 impoundments took place. “Brackengate is an industrial area where people work, so the drivers had to work to also assist people to get to work. Associations were taking a risk by this, but now we are extremely happy that the permits are finally out, especially because we also have been asking for these permits which allow us to operate illegally.

This is indeed good news and a milestone, hopefully others will also receive the permits to operate.” Cata said that they suffered for a long time as a result of their taxis being impounded. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the permits were long overdue as the Brackengate industrial area is expanding. “We have really suffered with impoundments every day in that area as we were still tapping on this new ground forced by the demand.”

The operating licences will enable taxi operators to operate to and from the Brackengate Industrial area. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the new operating licences will enable the applicants from six different taxi associations to operate to and from the area, where there has been a noted influx of job opportunities. He said the outcome was a result of the work of the Minibus Taxi Task Team.