They did not give the drivers permission to demonstrate last week, and they want their impounded taxis back.
The MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said it was one of the resolutions taken with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) during a meeting this week.
Santaco could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Madikizela said four resolutions were taken at the meeting. They included mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith agreeing to consider releasing impounded vehicles if Santaco provided a list of the drivers.