Taxi owners to supply names of drivers who took part in Cape Town blockades









Taxis blocked exit routes from the CBD during peak-hour traffic last week. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Taxi owners will supply the City with the names of the drivers who took part in blockades in the city. They did not give the drivers permission to demonstrate last week, and they want their impounded taxis back. The MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said it was one of the resolutions taken with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) during a meeting this week. Santaco could not be reached for comment yesterday. Madikizela said four resolutions were taken at the meeting. They included mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith agreeing to consider releasing impounded vehicles if Santaco provided a list of the drivers.

Madikizela said: “Santaco leadership agreed to send the list, understanding that Smith will criminally charge the drivers.

“Those who continue to drive without operating licences and PDPs will face the might of the law.”

Smith said the meeting held with Madikizela and Santaco was “constructive and productive”.

The blockades took place on Friday as taxi drivers demanded the scrapping of fines, amounting to millions of rand, and warrants be removed from their records.

“My commitment is to find amicable solutions within the ambit of the law, ensure that people are transported to work safely, and improve efficiency in the minibus-taxi industry which contributes massively to our economy,” said Madikizela.

The Provincial Regulatory Entity would have to relook the wording relating to drivers taking detours, Madikizela said. A workshop between the Department of Transport and Public Works and the City is expected to take place next month.

It will look at illegal operators, and criteria to be used to issue licences to the minibus-taxi industry and e-hailing.

Cape Times