Taxi regulations under spotlight after killing of two Mitchells Plain sisters in crash

Cape Town - The operation of the taxi industry in the Western Cape has come under the spotlight, with the DA writing to the province for stricter regulation and enforcement. This follows the arrest of the taxi driver who is alleged to have killed two-year-old Nurah Thomas and her sister, Nishaat, 6, when his loaded taxi crashed into their car along Merrydale Avenue and Wespoort Drive on March 3.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Kraaifontein eight days later. According to reports, the driver allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license or taxi permit. Provincial Mobility spokesperson, Derrick America, said the incident highlighted the need for stricter regulations and enforcement of the taxi industry in the province.

“The DA will be writing to the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Mr Ricardo Mackenzie, calling on him to accelerate his swift action to engage with the taxi industry in the province to find workable, long-term solutions to prevent the prevalence of such tragedies. “Furthermore, the new Provincial Department of Mobility will ensure the strict enforcement of traffic laws and harsher penalties for those who violate them. “Keeping unsafe drivers and unroadworthy cars off our streets translates directly to more lives saved on our roads.