The imitation firearm seized from a taxi sliding door operator in Goodwood. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The Metro Police's Property Crime Unit arrested a 37-year-old male for the possession of an imitation firearm in Goodwood on Wednesday. The officers were following up on information regarding robberies along Voortrekker Road when one of them stopped a taxi.

"While issuing a fine to the taxi driver, the officers noticed the sliding door operator behaving suspiciously. He then left the vehicle and boarded another taxi," the City said on Wednesday.

"Officers stopped that vehicle and searched the suspect, finding an imitation firearm in a brown holster in his pants. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS.

Also on Wednesday, an alleged drug dealer residing in Eindhoven, Delft, was arrested for the possession of dagga. The 35-year-old was found with 10 small zip lock bags containing dagga.

At 4.10am on Wednesday, officers in the Metal Theft Unit went to inspect AZ Berman Drive, close to Highlands Drive, which has been plagued by streetlight cable theft.

"Two people were seen at a streetlight pole and one of the suspects fled from the scene and jumped over a rooftop of a house in the road," the City said.

"At the pole a few metres of streetlight cable was exposed and one side of the cable was already cut. A spade and a machete was found at the scene.

"The second suspect, a 28-year-old male residing in Lentegeur, was arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act and was taken to the Lentegeur SAP for detention."

On Tuesday at about 10.53pm, on the corners of Teddington and Voortrekker roads, Bellville officers attached to the Social Housing Unit arrested a male suspect for the possession of dagga.

The 21-year-old suspect, who resides in Bellville, was found with 18 dagga bankies.