Taxi strike takes heavy toll on hospitals, EMS services

The impact of the ongoing taxi strike has led to the Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur Hospitals postponing elective surgery while only emergency surgery will be conducted and services at community health centres and clinics will be at limited capacity.

While Tygerberg and Salt River forensic pathology services were operational, responses to scenes were expected to be delayed in red zones as this will occur only under the protection of law enforcement escort. “Our top priority remains the safety of our staff who continue to bear the brunt of the violence in their commitment to providing health care to our citizens,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem, the chief of operations. “We are deeply thankful to them for their continuous dedication. In the same breath we condemn the attacks on our staff which occurred yesterday (Thursday) – an Emergency Services staff member was assaulted, and the ambulance torched; several staff members were also attacked including a medical doctor.”

Kariem said many of the health workers were unable to get to their places of work, which would result in limited services being available at health facilities in the metro. Health and Wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: "If there are no staff, there are no health-care services. While peaceful protest is a right which needs to be protected, the safety of our staff is paramount to us as a department. “I condemn any act of violence that has taken place since the beginning of the minibus taxi strike. We urge communities to ensure that our staff are allowed safe passage and protected as our health-care services are dependent on them being at work, providing quality health0care to residents. I am grateful to our dedicated professionals on the front line.”

The Health and Other Services Personal Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said the taxi strike made it difficult for many of its members to report for duties or respond to calls in many areas across the city as they were being threatened and intimidated. Health and Wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: "If there are no staff, there are no health-care services. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “The recent attack on the EMS personnel and the subsequent torching of emergency vehicles is tantamount to criminality and should be condemned in the strongest terms. “We call on the Western Cape government to immediately apprehend and take the appropriate action against those responsible for these despicable actions. We further call on the provincial government to heed our call to arrange permanent transportation to all healthcare and emergency workers,” Hospersa said.