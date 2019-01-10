Cape Town – A Manenberg pastor came to the rescue of a Taxify driver who had apparently been attacked and robbed by his passengers before also being attacked by local residents, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

The driver, 28, who was admitted to hospital, had picked up the passengers in Mitchells Plain after being summoned via his on-board e-hailing app.

“He dropped off three females first and then had the three males in his car who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg Avenue.

"As they approached Manenberg Avenue, he was attacked from behind; one of the men sitting at the back hit him with a bottle over his head.

“He was attacked by all three men, which made him lose control of his vehicle and collided with a fixed object. The suspects jumped out of his vehicle and made away with the driver’s cellphone.

"As he was dazed and shocked at what happened, the community in the immediate area attacked him again,” Rwexana said.

Rwexana said the injured driver was rescued from the perpetrators by a pastor of a nearby church where the second incident took place.

She said a case of attempted hijacking was being investigated and no one had been arrested.

Taxify’s country manager, Gareth Taylor, said the company was not aware of the incident but had tasked its High Priority Team with investigating.

“Taxify roundly condemns any violence, intimidation or extortion directed towards ride-hailing drivers because it believes that every South African has the right to earn a living without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion.

“Taxify drivers are able to connect quickly to private security response teams, emergency medical services and roadside assistance in the event.

"This safety feature comes about through Taxify’s existing partnership with Namola in South Africa,” he said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Manenberg SAPS at 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop at 086 001 0111. Alternatively, SMS Crime Line at 32211.