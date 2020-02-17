Tazne van Wyk search: Landlord's life 'turned upside down', house vandalised









Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Moehydien Pangaker Cape Town – The landlord of , the person of interest in the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, said his life and house has been turned upside down by angry residents who vandalise his place. The man, who is also Pangaker’s brother in-law, did not want to be named. He said some residents had searched his backyard more than once.

“I have told the police that I had nothing to do with any of this. The community comes to scratch in my yard, and they leave a mess,” he said.

Tazne’s family spokesperson, Pastor Adam Alexander, said things have not been easy.

“Her younger sister has been asking about her and we keep telling her that she will be back soon. We plead with anyone who might have taken her to please bring her back home, it’s not too late,” Alexander said.

Tazne, from Clare Street in Ravensmead, was last seen two Fridays ago after leaving home to buy an ice lolly at a nearby shop. She was wearing a white top and red shorts.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the case was still under investigation and there were no new developments.

Veranique Williams from the Pink Ladies said they will search every day until the child has been brought home.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact investigating officer Dale Franks on 082 334 8772, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, The Pink Ladies on 072 214 743 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

A R10 000 reward has been offered for anyone information that could lead to the location of Tazne van Wyk and Pangaker.

