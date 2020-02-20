Cape Town – Interviewing of a suspect has led detectives to the gruesome discovery of the body of Tazne van Wyk, from Ravensmead, outside Worcester on Wednesday night.
The 8-year-old Tazne's body was found in a stormwater pipe, as pointed out by the suspect, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Thursday. Tazne had disappeared almost two weeks ago.
The 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday and appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping, will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk, were informed of the discovery on Thursday morning and are receiving counselling, said Potelwa.
"An extensive investigation into the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago has led Western Cape FCS detectives with crime intelligence to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where they apprehended a suspect and the subsequent discovery of the child’s body late last night," said Potelwa.