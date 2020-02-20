Tazne van Wyk's body found in stormwater drain









Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Interviewing of a suspect has led detectives to the gruesome discovery of the body of Tazne van Wyk, from Ravensmead, outside Worcester on Wednesday night. The 8-year-old Tazne's body was found in a stormwater pipe, as pointed out by the suspect, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Thursday. Tazne had disappeared almost two weeks ago. The 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday and appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping, will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk, were informed of the discovery on Thursday morning and are receiving counselling, said Potelwa. "An extensive investigation into the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago has led Western Cape FCS detectives with crime intelligence to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where they apprehended a suspect and the subsequent discovery of the child’s body late last night," said Potelwa.

"The suspect, 54 years old, who according to witness accounts was the last person to be seen with the child, is believed to have been hiding in the town.

"He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday in Cradock on a charge of kidnapping. The suspect was later transported to Cape Town.

"Further interviewing of the suspect by detectives led to the gruesome discovery of the body of the child in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday evening as pointed out by him.

"He will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

"As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out."

Western Cape commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has hailed the diligence of the detective team involved as well as the search parties.

She acknowledged that while the arrest would not bring back Tazne, the incarceration of the suspect would send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators.

“In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

On Wednesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that Moydine Pangarker, a "person of interest" in the Tazne case, had appeared in a Cradock court on a kidnapping charge.

Police could not confirm whether the kidnapping charge related to the disappearance of Tazne.

Cape Times