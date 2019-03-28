File photo: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A world-first programme aimed at fighting drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR TB) and launched in Port Elizabeth yesterday is expected to cut treatment time frames, making treatment far easier and with fewer side-effects. The emergence of DR TB, particularly rifampicin-resistant TB (RR TB), poses a serious threat to the goal of TB eradication in South Africa and worldwide.

Until August last year, the treatment of DR TB infection involved nine to 11 months of medicines, a painful injection and a significant risk of permanent hearing loss. Only 50% of DR TB patients were successfully treated.

Port Elizabeth bears a disproportionately high burden of RR TB.

The cutting-edge programme “BEAT Tuberculosis” has been made possible by the US Agency for International Development, which awarded a research grant to the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU) of the Wits Health Consortium based on its track record as an internationally acclaimed clinical trial unit.

Dr Francesca Conradie, principal investigator at CHRU, said: “BEAT Tuberculosis will see treatment provided to participants or patients with DR TB that involves a combination of the new and repurposed medications used together for just six months.

“There are over 15 000 cases of RR TB diagnosed every year in South Africa. It is mostly transmitted from one person to another and not acquired because an individual was not adherent to their TB medicines.

“Approximately 1 000 people are diagnosed with extensively drug-resistant TB in South Africa every year, which means that the four most commonly used TB medications will not cure them.”

She said they were optimistic that the programme would add to gains already recorded in the treatment of DR TB by the Department of Health.

Director in the DR TB directorate of the National Department of Health, Dr Norbert Ndjeka, said: “Much of this has been achieved by close collaboration between the South African national TB programme, the health-care workers that implement the programme, NGOs and academics.”

