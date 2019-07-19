Lisa Mpokela, a Grade 4 teacher at Sigcawu Primary in Old Cross Roads. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Nyanga teacher Lisa Mpokela, for her 67 minutes of good service on Mandela Day yesterday, helped to improve the living conditions of a 10-year-old pupil and her family. The Grade 4 teacher at Sigcawu Primary School in Old Cross Roads, together with residents and NGOs, surprised the pupil and her family with food parcels, blankets, a bed, clothes and a new door, among other things.

The pupil had missed school for a week last month, and Mpokela found out this was because the pupil was living under dire conditions, and had to take care of her partially sighted grandmother who is unable to walk, and her 4-year-old sibling.

She would take turns with her 14-year-old sibling to look after the 4-year-old, while their 22-year-old brother looked for work and collected items to sell at a scrap yard.

“In my class there are many pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, and I make an effort to assist where I can. I knew the 10-year-old was among those because she needed uniform and was given one by another pupil, but little did I know things were worse back home,” said Mpokela.

“She would be absent for three days and sometimes two, but I ignored that. When she didn’t come to school for a week during the June exams I got worried. My school protocol doesn’t allow me to go look for her, but I did.”

Mpokela went to the pupil’s home, not far from the school, and took her to school to write exams. “The conditions at the home just broke my heart.

“The grandmother cooks outside because there is no electricity. They sometimes sleep on an empty stomach because they depend on the grandmother’s grant money.

"There was one bed, so the children slept on a sponge mattress, and needed clothes. The children’s mother apparently has alcohol issues so she is hardly there.”

On Tuesday, Mpokela started a campaign on social media, calling for people to donate anything they could, and posted that those who might not think it was a legitimate initiative could send their donations to the school. She said she had been inundated with calls from people who wanted to support the family.

Mpokela said she hoped donations would continue “until they are living like other families”.

“So people can still donate clothes and food. The grandmother still needs crutches and the mother also needs some help”.

Donors can contact Mpokela at 061 907 7433 or drop off donations at Sigcawu Primary School.