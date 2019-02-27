Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – For three years, 13-year-old Sinesipho Makoko couldn't attend school because her single unemployed mother couldn't afford to send her. The last time the Mfuleni child set foot in a classroom was in Grade 3 at the age of 10.

When she wanted to return this year, a teacher at Bardale Primary School allegedly turned her away as she was deemed too old.

Thanks to a local NGO, the Igwiba Foundation, the Mfuleni girl recently started schooling. She was placed in Grade 5 at Tsitsa Primary School, where she will receive help to catch up with her peers.

The foundation’s chairperson, Nosiphiwo Ncanisa, said: “Since last year I would see Sinesipho roaming in the streets and accompanying other schoolchildren.

"She lives at an informal settlement near my house. I was confused and wanted to understand why she did not go to school. I asked her mother, who informed me she lost everything when her husband left her with many children.

“This affected her a lot that she had depression and was unemployed. They had to move from one renting place to another because she would sometimes not afford rent and often got kicked out.

"She couldn’t afford a uniform, stationery and transport if they moved to a place far from a school that Sinesipho was in.”

Ncanisa, a counsellor with a BA in counselling psychology and social development studies, was shocked to learn that the last time Sinesipho set foot in a school was in Grade 3.

“Last week I took Sinesipho and her mother to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) in Parow and we were given a code to take to Bardale Primary School, where she was expected to start the following day.

“However, a teacher chased her away, saying she must go home because she was old to return to school. I took the family again to the WCED, who sent us to Social Development, and a social worker was appointed to attend the case,” she said.

“I was given the runaround and then I went to Equal Education, who sent their member to the WCED with me and the family.

"A department official who was not aware about the treatment called Bardale’s principal and, surprisingly, she was not aware the pupil was harshly chased away.

"The official did an assessment on Sinesipho and after a few meetings, she was placed in Grade 5 at Tsitsa Primary School, where she will receive help to catch up with her peers,” she said.

Mfuleni residents have also come together, donating school uniform items and stationery.

The Igwiba Foundation, which was established in 2016, has helped and is still assisting several disadvantaged children. Some come from dysfunctional families, while others no longer have parents and the older children took charge of the household.

This is despite the foundation being in need of resources, including offices and landline phones.

All the travelling costs and phone calls to officials in Sinesipho’s case came out of Ncanisa’s own pocket, just like she does in other cases too.

The WCED has thanked individuals and organisations for the support they provided in these circumstances.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The important thing is that a parent does not prevent a learner from attending school because they cannot provide for some of the basic items.

“Schools will assess the needs of learners and try to assist where necessary. We therefore encourage all parents to make the necessary applications and enrol their child into a school. Applications for the 2020 school year are now open. They close on March 15.”

Anyone wishing to assist the foundation can contact it at [email protected]

Cape Times