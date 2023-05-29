Team Beastie take on 7in7 challenge in lead up to Comrades

Cape Town - Assisted wheelchair athlete and internationally recognised disability rights activist Chaeli Mycroft is gearing-up to take on her biggest challenge yet – seven Comrades Marathon distances over seven days. Mycroft will be taking on the journey across South Africa with her running partner, Mark “Muddy” Ferreira, for a good cause.

Known collectively as Team Beastie, they will run seven Comrades ultra-marathon distances (87km) in seven days starting on June 5. They hope to raise R1 million to build custom-made wheelchairs for assisted runners – empowering 10 more adaptive teams to get out on the road to prove that running is for everyone; as well as supporting the running costs of Chaeli Cottage Pre-school for one year. The team will run six circuits of 87km in Bloemfontein on June 5 until June 7, Bethlehem on June 8 and Pietermaritzburg on June 9 and 10.

The 7in7 Challenge will finish with the Comrades Marathon on June 11. Team Beastie will be hosted by St Andrew’s School in Bloemfontein, Maluti Multisport Athletics Club in Bethlehem and Kearsney College in Pietermaritzburg. Community members have been invited to join the 7in7 Challenge and participate in the journey with Team Beastie.

“Chaeli Cottage Preschool provides an inclusive learning experience for disabled and non-disabled preschoolers to learn together,” the team said. “This challenge is supported by Chaeli Sports and Recreation Club (078-277 NPO), a non-profit organisation that provides sports and recreation opportunities for both disabled and non-disabled athletes and The Chaeli Campaign (037-338 NPO) that celebrates its 19th year of growing more inclusive communities through inclusive education, therapies, inclusion advocacy and leadership development.” If you would like to donate or get more information, email comms@ chaelicampaign.org.