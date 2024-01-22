Team effort reigns supreme in putting out 11 fires

The Working on Fire (WoF) Kishugu Joint Venture team in the province faced a demanding weekend as they were deployed to tackle 11 fires. A total of 291 firefighters, 29 vehicles, and 24 aerial resources assisted in containing and extinguishing the fires between Friday and Sunday, WoF said.

The fires were reported in various areas including Cape Town, Hermanus, Grabouw, Mamalsbery, Kluitjieskraal, Paarl, and Oudtshoorn. “All available aerial resources in the province took to the skies to combat fires that posed threats to both lives and the environment,” WoF said. “During this challenging weekend, our dedicated team of 291 firefighters, supported by 29 vehicles and 24 aerial resources, demonstrated resilience and commitment in managing the multiple fires across the Western Cape. Their swift response and collaborative efforts with various institutions reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and natural resources,” added WoF general manager Antoniette Jini.

She noted that WoF remained on high alert, ready to respond promptly to any requests for assistance. Working on Fire firefighters in Riebeeck Kasteel. Meanwhile, the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) Fire Services and contracted ground teams from NCC were deployed to a large fire in Kluitjieskraal close to Wolseley.

“The fire is being fuelled by a combination of mixed alien vegetation and very strong wind,” the municipality said. “Two ground teams are focussed on the protection of the homes in the informal settlement adjacent to the veld, while another is preventing the fire from moving toward the mountain, from where it can easily spread. Ground teams are supported by nine CWDM fire vehicles and crew.” The CWDM noted that fire services were concerned that the strong wind and heavy fuel load would hamper firefighting activities, but that firefighting will continue throughout the night.