Teams hard at work repairing Cape Winelands roads battered by bad weather

Cape Town – Teams are working hard to address weather damage on the almost 3 500km of rural and gravel roads in the Cape Winelands. In an update on Thursday morning, the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) said its Technical Services Department has been diligently addressing road repairs in the wake of the recent severe weather conditions.

The substantial damage caused by the relentless and ongoing inclement weather has severely affected the nearly 3 500km of gravel and rural roads that serve as the lifeline for economic development in the district. With unwavering commitment, roads personnel have been striving to ensure the safety of commuters and passengers, the CWDM said. CWDM mayor Elna von Schlicht said: “I am acutely aware of the significance of our roads, not only for the many farmers who rely on them for the secure transportation of their produce but also for essential services such as mobile clinics, ambulances, and school transport.

"I have received numerous calls from concerned citizens and would like to assure you that we are doing our utmost." Numerous rural and gravel roads across the district sustained substantial damage, rendering them unsafe for use.

The Technical Department has embarked on a number of measures throughout the district including placement of warning signs and implementation of safety precautions, assessment of the extent of damages, and development of repair schedules based on available resources. “It is important to emphasise that repairs can only be undertaken when conditions permit. “In the case of gravel roads, a minimum of two or three consecutive days of sunny weather is necessary for effective drainage before repairs can commence.

“Moreover, physical resources and workforce are stretched to the limit, as teams have been working around the clock, including weekends,” CWDM said. Numerous rural and gravel roads across the district sustained substantial damage, rendering them unsafe for use. Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling, and the CWDM noted that repair efforts would continue for some time, and progress may be influenced by anticipated rainfall.