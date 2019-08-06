Schicks Gymnastics Club in Strand will send 16 of its gymnasts to compete in the SA National Rhythmic and Acrobatic Gymnastic Championships. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Twelve-year-old gymnast Willow Petersen has secured a place in this year’s SA Rhythmic and Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships following her fine performances in the two Western Cape rhythmic and acrobatic gymnastics competitions over the past two weekends. The national championships take place from September 23 to 29, with the rhythmics held in Durban and the acrobatics in Cape Town, according to the pupil’s mother, Herlene Petersen.

She said her daughter’s path to the nationals was secured when the Gordons Bay Grade 6 pupil won two golds and a bronze medal in Friday’s rhythmic gymnastics’ in the under-13 section in Saldanha Bay and gold in acrobatic gymnastics in Brackenfell on July 27.

Petersen said: “I’m so excited, I’ve been crying since Friday, and I’m proud of her and the club (Schick Gymnastics in Strand).”

She said her two congregants had given a R1 883 deposit that Willow was due to pay by yesterday to enter the September championships.

This followed their appeal through the Cape Times for the public’s support for the travel expenses of her daughter and club mates.

“I was so overwhelmed that I cried, because we did not have the money, but now we can pay it in (yesterday).”

Willow’s other expenses include about R15 000 to be paid before end of August, she added.

Willow’s club coach Nicky van der Westhuizen said: “She is a very strong contender for the national championships because she is the Western Cape champion in her section in acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics.”

According to Van der Westhuizen, her gymnasts had won more than four gold medals and silver medals at the two recent Western Cape championships.

“We have 16 of our club members who have qualified for the South African Rhythmic and Acrobatic Gymnastics National Championships.

‘‘Every one of the 16 need financial assistance for their trip to (the national championships in) Durban,” said Van der Westhuizen.

Anyone wishing to assist can call Petersen at 073 334 1300, or pay funds into her child’s FNB Bank Account Number 628 1842 8436, Somerset West Branch code 250655 or visit https://gogetfunding.com/schick-gymnastics-club/