TEARS Animal Rescue asks citizens to show love and charity on Mandela Day

An animal rescue organisation has called on citizens to pledge their support on Mandela Day, July 18, to their organisation so they can make a difference by continuing to rescue pets.

TEARS Animal Rescue has invited individuals, companies, families, and groups of friends to join them in supporting Kennel and Cattery projects. “Mandela Day encourages people worldwide to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to give back and help those in need. “TEARS, based in Sunnydale, Cape Town, calls upon corporates and individuals to participate in vital building and maintenance projects that will improve the environment and enhance the lives of the over 200 rescue pets in their care.

“This invitation extends to the TEARS Mandela Day Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, the 15th and 16th of July, respectively, and including Mandela Day, on Tuesday, the 18th of July,” the organisation said. TEARS kennel manager, Luke Kruyt, said: “At TEARS, we're no strangers to the power of unity. Each year, we witness a beautiful surge of volunteer support that empowers us to take on extraordinary projects that transform our shelters into havens of happiness where wagging tails and purring hearts find solace. We’re hoping companies, individuals, families, and friends will come together and spend an hour or two at TEARS for Mandela Day this year and help us complete enhancement projects at the shelter in honour of South Africa’s’ beloved icon Nelson Mandela.” Embracing the spirit of giving, TEARS also encouraged its supporters to consider becoming volunteers or signing up for an R67 monthly debit order.

TEARS operations manager, Mandy Store, highlighted the impact a recurring gift could have on the life of a homeless pet. "As little as R67 provides life-saving vaccinations and deworming to one kitten or puppy per month. For the price of a small pizza, you can save one animal's life every month,” she said To pledge your support or access more information, visit tears.org.za/mandeladay.