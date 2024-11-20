Tech apps set to boost tourist safety

The National Tourism Safety Forum is enhancing security plans through the development of safety apps to ensure visitors enjoy South Africa. According to the Department of Tourism’s deputy director-general Mmaditonki Setwaba, they have been working with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to create a tracking device.

This will be used by tourism monitors in identified pilot sites. “As part of enhancing the tourism monitors programme, the department has been working with the CSIR and has developed an innovative shared awareness and integration platform called C-MORE Tracking device. The software application eco system includes a web-based application (portal) and associated mobile applications for use in the command and control domain. “The system helps the user to coordinate resources and provides a holistic view of the environment in real time.

The department will pilot the C-MORE system to ensure that the monitors are safe while executing their duties of ensuring the safety of the tourists,” said Setwaba. She was speaking at a virtual briefing where the department presented to the Portfolio Committee on Tourism the safety strategy for the tourism sector. Another application is SECURA Traveller, a private sector-initiated app that links subscribers to a host of private security companies and health facilities in time of distress.

Setwaba said the police have incorporated tourist safety tips in their MY-SAPS App. Police are also developing a coding system that will assist in capturing real-time data on information related to tourist attacks. The information is expected to assist in understanding trends for proactive measures to counter such incidents.

“The short-term tourism monitors programme has been implemented through the EPWP in all provinces. The government invested R174 million for the deployment of tourism monitors in the previous financial year. The majority of this budget goes to stipends. Hotspots were identified and 2305 tourism monitors were recruited, trained and placed in identified attraction sites.

“The National Department of Tourism remains committed and continues to drive collaboration between all key stakeholders to tackle the critical issue of safety and security working together with the private sector in provinces and municipalities,” she said. MPs called for more collaboration to combat crime and ensure tourist attractions are safe. Committee chairperson Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe said they were pleased with progress and new approaches in using technology.