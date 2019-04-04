File photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Investment in cutting-edge technology for fire disaster management and responsiveness to emergencies have contributed to a drop in informal settlement and veld fires. About 95% of the fires that broke out over the past five years were extinguished within the first hour of being reported, according to the provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

The department briefed the media about the past season’s fires, saying about 14 500 took place - a significant drop compared to the 17 000 fires the season before.

The fires experienced during the festive season tended to be bigger and more serious than in the past, said MEC Anton Bredell.

“In the past, we were able to deploy perhaps one helicopter to a fire.

“Now that’s rarely possible - we need to deploy lots more resources to tackle the big fires and still they pose major problems,” he said.

Bredell said over the past decade they acquired more firefighting aircraft, as they started with just eight and now had 26.

“We’ve 36 landing strips that can be used all over the province, so the team will do a risk assessment to determine the likelihood of the area that’s going to burn, and they put the aircraft closer to those fires so the reaction time can be quicker.

“It’s all these measures that help us get a percentage of putting out 95% of the fires,” he said.

The 10 000 smoke alarms rolled out in informal settlements have proved to be effective, as the areas where they were installed had no deaths as a result of fires.

This initiative was piloted at Wallacedene TRC informal settlement near Kraaifontein in 2016.

“We remain optimistic about the project moving forward and are working with all our municipalities to see how the project can be rolled out even faster in vulnerable communities. The province has recorded 44 casualties related to fires since October 2018.

“These occurred both in urban and rural settings, and include children, adults, firefighters and a helicopter pilot,” said Bredell.

