Photo: NSRI

Cape Town – Nine people, including a 14-year-old from Durbanville, and a 7-year-old from Tamboerskloof were rescued at the weekend after their vessels capsized. In Hermanus on Saturday wind blew the kayak the teen and minor were on, spurring a rescue by the NSRI.

The 7-year-old’s mother had jumped into a kayak herself in an attempt to save her son.

NSRI station commander Deon Langenhoven said they towed their sea rescue craft launched on the lagoon at the Yacht Club.

“They were brought safely to shore and treated for minor hypothermiatha. We then rendezvoused with the mom and took her on board our sea rescue craft and brought her and her kayak safely ashore and reunited her with her family. No further assistance was required,” Langehoven said.

In Noordhoek in Port Elizabeth on Saturday two local men were found washed ashore after their small boat was pounded by heavy swells.

The two men were treated for lacerations, NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander Ian Gray said.

“Rescue swimmers using heavy rope were able to right and recover the casualty boat and no further assistance was required,” Gray said.

In Mtwalume, Margate, a boat with five men on capsized on Saturday morning.

A private boat Seine Netter and her crew had rescued them, NSRI Rocky Bay station commander Kevin Fourie said.

“On arrival at the scene all five local adult males had been rescued safely by a fellow private boat Seine Netter and her crew, and they were safe ashore.

“Paramedics treated three of the five casualties for minor injuries and no further assistance was required.

“The crew of Seine Netter are commended for their swift action,” Fourie said.