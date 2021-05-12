Teen accused of stabbing boy, 12, in fight over soccer ball

Cape Town – Two Gugulethu families are preparing to meet after a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and wounded a 12-year-old during an altercation over a soccer ball.

Social workers are also set to intervene. The victim's mother said she was in disbelief when her son’s left hand was stabbed.

“The boys were all playing soccer together as they always do. The 15-year-old demanded that my son give him his soccer ball.

’’When he refused, he went home and returned with a sharp object. That’s when he stabbed my son.

“My son told me that he wanted to stab him in the neck but luckily he used his hand to shield his face and that’s when his hand got injured,” she said.

Teresa Ngamlana said she warned her son previously to stop playing with the boy.

Family spokesperson of the 15-year-old, Nolufefe Ngcaza, said: “As a family we are feeling disheartened about what our son did. It’s not the first time he’s done something like this.

“We always reprimand him about his behaviour but he has become an aggressive child lately. We will be meeting the Ngamlana family later this week, we want to express our sincere apology to them as we won’t tolerate what our son did to them.

“We don’t know where he gets so much anger from. We want social workers to intervene and offer counselling to him as we’ve tried on numerous occasions warning him about his behaviour but he continues to hurt other children.”

Department of Social Development spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “The department is in the process of making contact with the family to see what support is required.”

Cape Times