Cape Town – Police have arrested two suspects, one a 17-year-old, in connection with a spate of murders in Delft. On Wednesday, in Ngongo Street, Leiden, police found the body of a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the same time, in Commodore Street, The Hague, police found the body of an unknown man lying in the street, also with multiple gunshot wounds.

“A victim was also shot in the left hand, while another was shot in the stomach,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the Commodore Street murder and is expected in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court soon.

“In a separate incident on the same night, Delft members were called out to a shooting incident in Cedar Street, Eindhoven, Delft.

“They found a dead man with a single gunshot wound to his head, lying next to a house.

“While other members were busy with patrols in Eindhoven, they heard gunshots in the vicinity and immediately drove in that direction. They saw the suspect running and followed him.

“When he saw the police, he dropped the firearm. Four cartridges and one .38 Special round of ammunition were found with the firearm.

“A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was filed off.

“Delft SAPS have registered cases of murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Van Wyk said.

Separately, eight suspects between the ages of 19 and 31 were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Manenberg.

The suspects were believed to be members of a local gang in the area and were due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court next week, Van Wyk said.

“On Wednesday evening, members of Manenberg Crime Prevention were doing patrols in the vicinity of Heideveld due to continuous shootings that occurred in the area.

‘‘While the members were patrolling near Heideveld train station, they received information from the community regarding the shooting and where the perpetrators had run to. The members then followed up the information and searched a premises in Sneeuberg Road.

‘‘During the search, they found two firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition.

‘‘The firearms will be sent for forensic examination in order to determine if they were used during previously reported firearms-related offences,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with any information on the murders or attempted murders can anonymously contact Delft SAPS Detectives at 0219549011 or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

