Teen boy sentenced to five years for tik murder

The New Brighton Regional Court in Eastern Cape has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to five years imprisonment for murder after an altercation between friends over tik turned violent. The teen from Veeplaas in Gqeberha pleaded guilty and admitted to unlawfully and unintentionally killing his 18-year-old friend by stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

According to the boy’s plea statement, he alleged that in August 2023 in Govan Mbeki he was with his three friends which included the deceased. “They were returning from visiting a friend when they encountered an acquaintance. At some point there was a confrontation, the deceased ran away after being threatened by the acquaintance, the minor observed a firearm on the acquaintance's body.

“The remaining friends then went in search of the deceased, intending to retrieve the drugs, tik they had purchased earlier. Upon finding him, they asked where the substance was and he replied that he had smoked it,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. This led to an argument which escalated when the deceased allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab his friends. In response, the convicted teen, who was 14-years-old at the time, and his accomplices threw stones at the deceased causing the knife to fall.

“During the ensuing altercation they stabbed the victim multiple times, and the minor also took the knife and stabbed the deceased. The group fled the scene after seeing a bakkie approaching, leaving the deceased’s body,” said Tyali. The boy's accomplice has since passed away due to unrelated circumstances before the trial commenced. Prosecutor Anske Vermaak argued that the sentence needed to reflect the gravity of the crime, while also addressing the minor's background.

She noted that the boy had exhibited troublesome behaviour since the age of 12 and lived with his elderly grandmother, who was no longer able to discipline him. He initially started to smoke dagga which progressed to other drugs including cocaine. The prosecutor emphasised the need for structured rehabilitation to help the boy acquire the necessary skills for his future. She further reminded the court how the death of the deceased, who was his friend, negatively affected his family.

“In considering the minor's age, as well as his status as a first time offender, the court sentenced him to the compulsory residence at Burgersdorp Child and Youth Centre, by Section 76(1) of the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008. As part of the sentence, the minor will first be placed at the Enkuselweni Secure Centre for seven days before his admission to Burgersdorp. A social worker will monitor his movements and report to the court on his progress,” said Tyali. Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo, welcomed the court’s decision. “This outcome reflects the justice system's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable while balancing the rehabilitation needs of juvenile offenders. We must address not only the consequences of criminal actions but also the underlying factors contributing to juvenile delinquency,” said Madolo.