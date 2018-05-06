Cape Town - Hundreds of mourners gathered at the John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis on Sunday to pay tribute to the life of 16-year-old Robin November.

November succumbed to a head injury after being hit by a brick while travelling with her father and friends on Sunday, April 29.

It’s believed an unknown man and woman were arguing at the roadside when the man hurled a brick intended for the woman but missed and struck November against her head through an open car window.

A memorial service, which was initially supposed to be a prayer and thanksgiving service for November to recover from her injuries, was held for the teenager.

November’s Grade 10 peers at the school embraced each other tearfully at the memorial service.

Religious leader Graham Siebritz sympathised with the family.

“We cry with you because a life has been robbed from us too soon. The life of Robin will not be lost in vain, her life will bring change to the community if the community strives for it,” Siebritz said.

November was remembered as a joyful girl with a “strong energy and the best smile” who hugged her teachers.

“There are so many funerals where we are burying our youth that we don’t know how to cry anymore.

‘‘We are here today because a man could not practise self control. We are here because a man did not get his way,” Siebritz said.

According to the family, November got car sick and always had a window open in the car.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a case of attempted murder prior to November’s death.

Elsies River CPF spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam said: “As the Elsies River CPF we want to express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Robin, (the) beautiful young woman who lost her life so tragically and so senselessly.”

