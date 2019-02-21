Ruwayda van Rheede, 18 Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The family of an 18-year-old girl, who was shot and killed while standing with her brother and two friends, says she was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Ruwayda van Rheede, 18, and the three men were standing next to a power box in Leeubekkie Street, Lentegeur, when four alleged Fancy Boy gangsters opened fire on them on Tuesday at 9.35pm.

A police source says two of the three men the girl was standing with are suspected gangsters and one of them fired back at their attackers.

Ten shots were fired and Ruwayda was shot in the hip.

She was rushed to Mitchells Plain District Hospital but died while doctors were operating on her.

On Wednesday, her parents, Shafier, 51, and Kamielah van Rheede, 43, prepared for her burial, revealing the girl had been shot with a hollow point bullet which exploded in her body causing massive internal bleeding.

Shafier says he managed to talk to Ruwayda at the scene as she lay bleeding on the pavement: “I told her to lie still. She said to me, ‘Daddy, I am shot’. I asked her who shot her and she said she didn’t know.”

Kamielah says her daughter was not a gangster and that this is the second child she has lost to crime.

“Three years ago, my son Shakir was stabbed to death near the station,” the mom says. “Ruwayda wasn’t a gangster and used to walk around a lot.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. We do think the people she was with were probably the targets.”

“The doctors said she was shot with a hollow point bullet which ruptured inside her and caused internal bleeding. She was nearly two hours in theatre.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut says the suspects are still at large.

“At 9.35pm on Tuesday, an 18-year-old female was shot and wounded in Leeubekkie Street, Lentegeur when she was possibly caught in the crossfire of rival gangs. No one has been arrested.”

