Teen held for Gqeberha woman’s murder

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Gqeberha woman on Sunday. The body of Lukisha Plaaitjies was found in a pool of blood after she was shot in Almond Street, Jacksonville.

The 24-year-old was allegedly walking home with a friend, unaware that two men were following them. One of the men allegedly drew a firearm and shot Plaaitjies in the head. It has been reported that Plaaitjies was pregnant. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were alerted to the scene early on Sunday.

“At about 4.20am, police were alerted to a shooting in Almond Street in Jacksonville where the body of a 24-year-old woman was found lying in the street. “It is alleged that the victim, Lukisha Plaaitjies, and a friend were walking home when they were followed by two males. One pulled out a firearm and fatally shot at Ms Plaaitjies in the side of her head. The motive for the murder is yet to be established. “Investigation at the scene led detectives to a house in Fiddlewood Street in Jacksonville, where a 17-year-old teenager was arrested. He is detained and will appear in court soon. The investigation is ongoing,” said Naidu.