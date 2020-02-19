Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo released the findings of the report yesterday, which looked at the state of wellness and ill health in the province.
In relation to mental health, the report said the Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in South Africa.
“Estimating the burden of mental health conditions is extremely challenging as mental ill-health is associated more with morbidity than with mortality. Suicide may be a proxy for mental illness burden as 90% of people who commit suicide have a mental health condition, but suicide grossly underestimates underlying mental disorders. In the Western Cape, suicides made up 11% of injury deaths (1.5% of all deaths). The age-standardised mortality rate for suicide was three times higher in men vs women, with the age most affected those between 20 and 39.”
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said suicides were increasing, especially among the youth.