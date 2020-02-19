Teen suicides on rise in Western Cape, report finds









Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town – Teen suicide in the province is on the increase, according to the Western Cape Burden of Disease Reduction report. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo released the findings of the report yesterday, which looked at the state of wellness and ill health in the province. In relation to mental health, the report said the Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in South Africa. “Estimating the burden of mental health conditions is extremely challenging as mental ill-health is associated more with morbidity than with mortality. Suicide may be a proxy for mental illness burden as 90% of people who commit suicide have a mental health condition, but suicide grossly underestimates underlying mental disorders. In the Western Cape, suicides made up 11% of injury deaths (1.5% of all deaths). The age-standardised mortality rate for suicide was three times higher in men vs women, with the age most affected those between 20 and 39.” Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said suicides were increasing, especially among the youth.

“My message at the start of Teen Suicide Prevention Week is that residents can access psycho-social support from the Western Cape government. There is help available for you.”

The report also identified possible upstream interventions to prevent and reduce the burden of ill health in the province.

The interventions focused on risks for five main causes of ill health: HIV/Aids and TB; mental health conditions; injuries including road traffic and violence-related injuries; cardiovascular diseases; and childhood diseases.

Mbombo said the damaging nature of teenage suicide in South Africa could be tackled by ensuring that good support systems and meaningful psycho-social support is available for society’s youth.

“The complexities of modern life seem to be exerting immense pressure on young individuals. There is a lack of positive role models, increased demands due to more materialistic values, and a lack of emotional security because of social and cultural change.

“It is the interplay of these social, cultural, political and economic factors that impacts on the lives of adolescents and plays a role in the development of possible suicidal tendencies,” she said.

If anyone requires a social worker or any form of psycho-social support, contact the Department of Social Development on 0800 220 250.

Cape Times