The 18-year-old rugby enthusiast will today travel to Japan to watch Kolisi lead his side against Wales in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals on Sunday after the epic battle between New Zealand and England.
This is thanks to Heineken South Africa who intervened after learning about Gobodo’s plight from social media, where a Good Samaritan, Nthabeleng Likotsi, raised awareness about his story.
At the age of 15, Gobodo was awarded a scholarship for his prowess on the rugby field by Hoerskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.
Little did Gobodo know that he would be scarred for life for this and his burgeoning career as a rugby player would come to a devastating halt.