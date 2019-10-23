Teen who survived being torched gets chance to watch Bok heroes play in Japan









Qaphela Gobodo is one step closer to watching Springbok captain Siya Kolisi play live. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Paarl resident Qaphela Gobodo is one step closer to making his dream of watching his role model and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, playing live a reality. The 18-year-old rugby enthusiast will today travel to Japan to watch Kolisi lead his side against Wales in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals on Sunday after the epic battle between New Zealand and England. This is thanks to Heineken South Africa who intervened after learning about Gobodo’s plight from social media, where a Good Samaritan, Nthabeleng Likotsi, raised awareness about his story. At the age of 15, Gobodo was awarded a scholarship for his prowess on the rugby field by Hoerskool Garsfontein in Pretoria. Little did Gobodo know that he would be scarred for life for this and his burgeoning career as a rugby player would come to a devastating halt.

In 2016, he was attacked with what he believes was a golf club by three schoolmates while he went to the bathroom.

He said the pupils poured what looked like paraffin or thinners and set him alight. He survived the attack and after 20 surgeries to his third-degree burns, Gobodo is playing once again and has also found his calling as a speaker.

“The thought of me being abroad gives me goosebumps, especially going for rugby, my true passion.

“This is a lifetime opportunity that I am truly grateful for because I will witness Kolisi and other great players, playing in front of me.

“I look up to Kolisi because of his background and how he worked his way up despite facing challenges.

“If I get a chance to talk to him I will tell him how much he has motivated me to play again,” said Gobodo.

He said whenever he felt like giving up, his scars were a reminder that he had already survived the worst battle and pain.

Gobodo said his main goal was to get back the rugby scholarship he had to forfeit due to his injuries so that he could finish his studies.

Millicent Maroga, the corporate affairs director at Heineken SA, said: “Qaphela’s story really inspired us; this young man has experienced much adversity, but refuses to give up or let his circumstances get him down.

"He might not be on the field in this Rugby World Cup, but we hope the opportunity to watch his rugby heroes battle it out on the sport’s biggest stage will inspire him to have the courage to pursue his ambitions.

"He will experience everything that makes him so enthusiastic about the sport he has played for most of his young life despite the many challenges he has encountered.”

Cape Times