Teenage girl, 13, wounded in ‘gang’ crossfire in Eerste River

Cape Town- Irate Kleinvlei residents in Eerste River have blamed late police response to gang-related shootings in the area after a 13-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet during a shoot-out between rival gangs. The teenager is recovering in a local hospital after being shot and wounded at around 6pm on Saturday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of attempted murder was being investigated, with no arrests yet. “According to information, police were called to the scene and upon their arrival they were informed that a 13-year-old girl had been shot. “She was transported to a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated,” she said.

The incident happened two days after Parkwood Estate residents and the family of slain Nahemiah Claassen laid him to rest.

The 11-year-old was playing outside his home when he was caught in gang crossfire on September 7.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the head while running for safety.

Two suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge.

Kleinvlei community leader and chairperson of the Concerned Residents Against Crime, Julian Unthank, said residents were up in arms over running gang battles for power.

“The 13-year-old child is recovering in hospital and was declared to be out of danger although the bullet has not yet been removed.

“She was shot in the upper body during a shooting by various gang factions who were fighting in Piet My Vrou Street.

“The community is fed up with police who take their time to respond to shootings when they are still active and the perpetrators are still on the streets. Even in this case they took time,” Unthank said.

He said the area had been a hotspot for about two months with no improvements and residents were now planning to march to the police station to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

“We don’t know how many children must be wounded and killed until our plight is taken seriously. Last year we appealed to have police members who were removed from the area deployed back into Kleinvlei, no response to date.

“Residents fear to share information with the police because they don’t trust them,” Unthank said.

In July three-year-old Marilyn Adams was shot and killed in the area.

The little girl was shot in the head while sitting outside her home and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211

Cape Times