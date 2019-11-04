Teenager killed, 5-year-old wounded in Cape weekend shootings









Two people have been killed and six wounded in shootings that rocked Lavender Hill and Steenberg at the weekend. File photo: Pexels Cape Town - Two people have been killed and six wounded in shootings that rocked Lavender Hill and Steenberg at the weekend. Among the wounded was a 5-year- old. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said no arrests had been made. “On Friday afternoon at around 1.15pm, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in St Christopher Avenue in Lavender Hill by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated.” On the same day around 6.30pm five adults and the 5-year-old were shot and wounded at Parken Court in Steenberg by two suspects who fled. Traut said the possibility that the incident was gang-related had not been not ruled out.

“On Saturday morning around 10.40am a 20-year-old man was also shot and killed in Grindle Road, Steenberg, by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated,” Traut said.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Gavin Walbrugh said residents were living in fear following the shootings.

“Everyone is living on their nerves. We had a quiet period, so this shooting took us by surprise. There had been tension between the gangs, but with no shootings, until everything started on Friday afternoon and went on until yesterday.

“In the incident concerning the five adults and the child, a mother, a father and child were injured.

“They were all standing on the pitch outside the court and when they saw the guys coming, they ran into the first door. The entire incident took place inside the house.

“We learned that there was an altercation between two people earlier in the afternoon. They came back to get him, everyone ran into the house and unfortunately the mother and child were inside.’’

He added that there was friction between the gangs, but they were not sure what had started it.

“Prior to this, there had been only minor random shootings in our precinct. Families are up in arms, they are complaining about police, but what can the police do when there’s just not enough manpower?

“The ones that are there are doing their best. But we need more personnel, we need additional forces patrolling 24/7, because as soon as the police leave, something happens.

“We didn’t get the army when they were deployed. The people in power really need to come here and see what is happening,” said Walbrugh.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.